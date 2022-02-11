Friday, Feb. 11: GOOD AFTERNOON!
[mdash] MARGARET L. CARR - age 72 of Tahlequah, OK. Registered Nurse. Died Monay, February 7, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Private family service
STILWELL [mdash] Douglas Paul Sehl, 71, of Stilwell, was born in Canada the son of Wilfred and Dorothy (Patton) Sehl. He died at his residence, in Adair County, on Feb. 7, 2022. Doug was a 2008 inductee into the Canadian Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Preceding him in death are his parents, and a …
BIXBY [mdash] Funeral Services for Dewitt Talley Jr., 82. Of Bixby, will be 10:00 Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in the Green Country Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in the Tahlequah City Cemetery under the care of Green Country Funeral Home. Dewitt was born the son of Dewitt and Juanita…
[mdash] JAMIE ANN RITCHIE - 68 of Tahlequah, OK. Special Education Teacher. Died February 1st, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services February 9th, 2022, 2:00pm at Holland Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] STEVE THOMPSON - age 59 of Tahlequah, OK. Carpenter. Died Saturday, January 29th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at 2:00PM at Tahlequah City Cemetery Pavilion.
