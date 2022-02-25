Our weekend TDP, which always has Tribal and Business & Farm news, should also have these stories from our writers:
• Keri Thornton starts a two-part feature on past district attorneys for District 27.
• Grant Crawford has a feature a program at NSU to help adults ease into the workforce.
• Brian King looks at how the pandemic has changed the way people dress.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!

Tags

Trending Video