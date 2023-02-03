Here's a look at our weekend TDP, which includes Tribal and Business & Farm news, plus these stories from our staff:
• Sara Serrano kicks off a biweekly series on infamous places in Cherokee County.
• Keri Gordon, with the help help of Sara, looks into why so many people in Cherokee County – long a Democratic stronghold – are switching to Republican.
• Skyler Hammons has an update on Boys & Girls Club.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us here at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum, when we'll take a look at how the McGirt decision might affect the upcoming tribal elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.