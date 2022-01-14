We appreciate the understanding and the concern folks have shown TDP as we work through the staff illnesses. Here's a list of what we will have for the weekend edition, which will include a Tribal and Business & Farm page:
• Keri Thornton wraps up her series on teens and social media.
• Keri also has a piece on a local officer being recognized for a special investigation.
• Brian King has a feature on one of our rural schools.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!
