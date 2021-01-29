Here's a look at the weekend TDP lineup, which includes our Tribal and Business & Farm pages:

• Grant Crawford has his weekly Political Roundup.

• Grant also checks back with local businesses to see how they're holding up.

• Sheri Gourd starts a two-part series (the second will appear next weekend) on Valentine's gifts.

Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!

