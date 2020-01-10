Ed Brocksmith is our Quick 5 feature for the weekend TDP. And we'll have at least one Business & Farm page, plus these stories and more:
• Grant Crawford has a Political Roundup, based on your opinions and discussion on the tribal gaming compacts.
• Grant also looks at the issue of after-work socialization among co-workers.
• Sheri Gourd talks to some local Methodist pastors about a possible split in that church at the national level.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.