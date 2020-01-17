We have Val Dobbins as this weekend's TDP Quick 5 feature, along with our usual Business & Farm pages. And we're offering these stories:
• Grant Crawford localizes the Iranian dilemma, using your comments from Saturday Forum.
• Sheri Gourd checked out Family Fitness Night at Cherokee Elementary.
• Keri Thornton previews next week's Mission Park meeting.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.