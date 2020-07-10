Our weekend TDP, which is in both print and digital format, will feature our Tribal and Business & Farm pages, and we're working on these stories and more:

• Keri Thornton has an update on the COVID task force.

• Logan Curtis has an update on the American Indian Resource Center.

• Grant Crawford has his weekly Political Roundup.

• Grant also is working on an update on the SCOTUS decision on tribal jurisdiction.

Have a great weekend

