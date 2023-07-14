...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Oklahoma.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to
create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work the occupational safety and health administration recommends
scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned
environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following
counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian and
Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware,
Mayes, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, Sequoyah and Washington OK.
* WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An axis of heavy rainfall, between 3 and 5 inches, fell last
night into this morning from near Bartlesville southeast to
Fort Smith. Another round of locally heavy rain is expected
tonight as storms move over or across this same area. This
additional heavy rainfall could result in some flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
developing
Friday, July 14: GOOD MORNING!
The Friday TDP (digital only) features our A&E page, plus these stories and more:
• Sara Serrano has a preview for Blue Note.
• Lee Guthrie attends a meeting dealing with the homeless issue.
• Skyler Hammons makes a toast to National Vodka Month.
Commented
