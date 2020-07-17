Looking ahead to the weekend Daily Press, we'll have Tribal and Business news, as well as these topics and more:
• Keri Thornton features Casey Baker and his plans.
• Grant Crawford offers a Political Roundup.
• Logan Curtis continues a series on watercraft recreation.
Most of us are working off site, so if you have news to share, email news@tahlequahdailypress.com.
Join us on www.facebook.com/tdpress tomorrow at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum.
