The Friday TDP will have the A&E Calendar and other goodies, including:
• Sheri Gourd finds some summertime salad choices.
• Grant Crawford has a piece on a Cherokee Nation webinar.
• Logan Curtis starts a "how-to" series focused on summer fun.
IRONDALE [mdash] age 42. Production Manager. Died July 10th in Irondale, AL. Graveside Services July 20th, at 1:00PM at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Wake Service July 19th, 7:00PM until 9:00PM at First Indian Baptist Church in Tahlequah, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Coeta Webb 85 year old church camp cook, transitioned on July 14, 2020. Funeral service 10:00 am July 20, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Geraldine O. Newhard ,104 year old educator, transitioned on July 14, 2020. There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com. Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Jennita Lyn Hannah 52 year old paper delivery person transitioned July 12, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com. Green Country Funeral Home
