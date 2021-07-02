developing
Friday, July 2: GOOD AFTERNOON!
Our weekend TDP is in both print and digital format, with our Tribal and Business & Farm pages, and we're working on these stories for you:
• Keri Thornton updates you on local roadwork.
• Grant Crawford takes a look at rising construction and materials costs.
• Betty Ridge checked out "Still on the Hill" at the library.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 71. Habilitation Training Specialist. Died July 2nd in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services July 5th 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation July 3rd 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 64. Homemaker. Died June 27th. Mass of Christian Burial July 1st 2:00pm St. Brigid Catholic Church. Burial Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation June 30th from 2:00pm until Rosary Service at 7:00pm Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
CHOUTEAU [mdash] age 88. Elementary Educator. Died June 23rd in Chouteau, OK. Graveside Services July 1st at 10:00 am at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- WORLD CLASS: Former local Kenny Bednarek will be competing at the Olympics
- Two tribes' claims as 'successor in interest' lean on legal subtleties
- COLUMN: Gaetz shouldn't have picked fight with general
- WHITEWATER WONDER: New waterpark in Watts expected to be boon for Adair County tourism
- Missing woman found; agencies and volunteers feted for efforts
- POLICE BEAT 6-29-21: Intoxicated man backs into truck
- Naked couple picked up after found squatting in vacant house
- POLICE BEAT 7-1-21: Woman picked up, found with cocaine; two arrested on tribal charges
- The Frontier: Pandemic hasn’t stopped one of Oklahoma’s most prolific evictors from suing tenants
- Legislators say Chamber questions were divisive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.