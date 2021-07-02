Friday, July 2: GOOD MORNING!
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 64. Homemaker. Died June 27th. Mass of Christian Burial July 1st 2:00pm St. Brigid Catholic Church. Burial Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation June 30th from 2:00pm until Rosary Service at 7:00pm Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
CHOUTEAU [mdash] age 88. Elementary Educator. Died June 23rd in Chouteau, OK. Graveside Services July 1st at 10:00 am at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
HULBERT [mdash] age 89. Educator. Died June 14th in Hulbert, OK. Funeral Services June 28th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation June 27th from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] John Reid III, 73 year old Journalist transitioned on June 21, 2021. Memorial services are 10:00 am June 25, 2021 at Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
