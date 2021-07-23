developing
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 69. English Educator. Died July 16th in Sallisaw, OK. Memorial Services July 30th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 74 of Tahlequah, OK. Laborer. Died July 21st in Tahlequah, OK. Services July 26th at 2:00pm at Elm Tree Baptist Church. Burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation July 24th, 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
- Man killed in crash near Tahlequah
- Muskogee man drowns in Lake Tenkiller
- CN Tribal Council Candidate Bobby Slover arrested for taking contribution
- Homicide charges against sheriff's deputy dismissed
- Area woman to city council: Fauci, China made virus to 'get rid of us'
- Oklahoma cut off federal unemployment benefits early, but workers are struggling to find jobs
- Second person of interest arrested overnight in Tahlequah
- FOODIE PARADISE: Foggy Bottom Kitchen at Lake Fort Gibson joins sister restaurants at other state parks
- POLICE BEAT 7-18-21: Officers spend 40 minutes subduing suspect
- POLICE BEAT 7-21-21: Woman claims babies 'hanging from trees'
