Due to the July 4 holiday, there will be no weekend edition of TDP. However, please join us at 9 a.m. that day for Saturday Forum.
Friday, July 3: GOOD AFTERNOON!
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Funeral services for Huey Ross Jamison are 2:00 pm July 2, 2020 at Green Country Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff Jones. Interment will be in the Tahlequah City Cemetery under the care of Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may expressed at tahlequah…
TAHLEQUAH age 84, transitioned on June 29, 2020. Funeral Services are 2:00 PM July 2, 2020 at Green Country Funeral Home Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 55 transitioned on June 30, 2020. Services are pending at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com. Green Country Funeral Home
- COLUMN: SQ 802 is bad for Oklahoma
- Man charged with having sex with girl, 14
- Quick 5: January Hoskin
- Incumbent sheriff moves to general; Mike Brown edged out in commissioner race
- Despite climbing COVID numbers, Oklahoma not yet on quarantine list
- Residents asked to avoid Town Branch Creek due to E. coli levels
- Preserve staff detail challenges at Bathtub Rocks
- Street Department: Roadwork should be finished in days
- Cherokee National Holiday to be held virtually; most large events canceled
- The Frontier: Oklahoma at ‘critical’ point local leaders say as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations climb
