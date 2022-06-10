The Friday TDP is digital only, but it comes with our A&E page, plus these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton has her twice-monthly Crime Rewind.
• Sara Serrano checks out Free Wheel.
• Brian King drops by the NSU innovation discovery camp.
...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.3 feet Saturday evening. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 6.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.3 feet Saturday morning. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Friday through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. A few main stream rivers could also go into flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Strong thunderstorms, with locally heavy rain, will likely develop or move into eastern Oklahoma after midnight spreading across much of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas by Friday morning. Widespread rainfall of 1 to 2 inches are likely with locally 4 to 5 inches possible where storms move over the same areas. The heavy rain threat will likely end by late Friday morning as storms shift east and south of the region. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
