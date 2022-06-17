Our weekend TDP (print and digital) will have Business & Farm, plus Tribal news and more, as well as these stories from our writers:
• Keri Gordon attended the Legislative briefing Friday morning.
• Keri also dropped by a come-and-go craft event at the library.
• Sara Serrano checked out the "wacky wacky" science camp at NSU.
• Sara was also on hand when the Remember the Removal riders returned.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.