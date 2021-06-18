developing
Friday, June 18: GOOD MORNING!
We're working on our Friday TDP (digital only), which has our A&E page, plus these stories and more:
• It's pretty hot out there, and Keri Thornton has some advice from experts.
• Grant Crawford has his e-exclusive 5ws+1H feature.
• There's a movement afoot to save the Cherokee Heritage Center amphitheater, and Grant will tell you about that.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 61. Homemaker. Died June 15th in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial Services June 19th at 2:00pm at Union Community Church in Tahlequah, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 70 of Tahlequah, OK and San Antonio, Zambales, Philippines. Start Up Engineer Died June 12th in Tahlequah, OK. Visitation June 15th until June 17th from 8:00am until 5:00pm daily at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Joseph Teague 76 owner of Teague Electric transitioned June 13, 2021, memorial Service 10:00 am June 21, 2021 Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
- CN AG adds five false personation charges against woman in election fraud case
- Cherokee Nation passes Anti-Harassment Act; lone dissenter says administration coming for citizens' guns
- Attempted exorcism leads to arrest
- EXCELLENCE: Tahlequah's Elzy Miller has reached the top with HOF induction
- Chief signs pact giving $2K to all Cherokee Nation citizens
- POLICE BEAT 6-13-21: Half-naked duo arrested for intoxication
- POLICE BEAT 6-15-21: Sex offender cited for letting kids stay over
- Tensions flare in city council meeting
- Youth critical after being hit by vehicle
- TRIBAL TRADITIONS: Three factions of Cherokees gather for diversions before Tri-Council meeting
