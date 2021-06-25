Let's take a quick look at our Friday TDP, digital only, which features our A&E Calendar. By the way, anyone with A&E events should submit them to us by 10 a.m. every Thursday for the following week's calendar.
• Grant Crawford has his e-exclusive 5Ws+1H feature.
• Brian King offers a summer school feature.
• Keri Thornton updates you on solid waste routes.

Tags

Trending Video