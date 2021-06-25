developing
Friday, June 25: GOOD MORNING!
Let's take a quick look at our Friday TDP, digital only, which features our A&E Calendar. By the way, anyone with A&E events should submit them to us by 10 a.m. every Thursday for the following week's calendar.
• Grant Crawford has his e-exclusive 5Ws+1H feature.
• Brian King offers a summer school feature.
• Keri Thornton updates you on solid waste routes.
HULBERT [mdash] age 89. Educator. Died June 14th in Hulbert, OK. Funeral Services June 28th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation June 27th from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] John Reid III, 73 year old Journalist transitioned on June 21, 2021. Memorial services are 10:00 am June 25, 2021 at Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 61. Homemaker. Died June 15th in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial Services June 19th at 2:00pm at Union Community Church in Tahlequah, OK.
