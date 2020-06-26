Here's a look at our weekend TDP, which is in both print and digital format – and includes our Business & Farm, and Tribal pages.
• Keri Thornton has an update on roadwork in the city.
• Sheri Gourd has some summer book reading suggestions.
• Grant Crawford was on hand for a special Cherokee Nation event Thursday night.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.