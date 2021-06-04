We're working on our weekend TDP, which will include our Tribal and Business & Farm pages. And our writers are working on these stories:
• Keri Thornton attends the State of the Community addresses.
• Grant Crawford checks out Operation Orange.
• Betty Ridge drops in virtually on Will Hill at the Hulbert library.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum! ~Kim
