developing
Friday, March 11: GOOD AFTERNOON!
Our weekend TDP, with its usual Tribal and Business & Farm pages, will have these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton updates you on the weather, of course.
• Brian King wraps up his series on school breakfast.
• Grant Crawford has a story on looms and weaving.
Have a great (if snowy) weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] Boyd Eugene Cochrane, age 86, janitor, a resident of Muskogee, OK; passed away, March 5, 2022. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. March 14, 2022, at Sand Springs Cemetery. Services under the care of Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] PATSY RUTH (WEBSTER) TURTLE - age 76 of Tahlequah, OK. Homemaker. Died March 7th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside service Thursday March 10, 2022, 10:00 am at New Hope Cemetery, Watts, OK. Visitation, March 9, 2022, 5:00pm - 7:00pm.
[mdash] MARSHA WARD LAUGHLIN - age 58 of Welling, OK. Homemaker. Died March 3rd, 2022 in Tahlequah. Funeral Services Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:00 am, Reed Culver Funeral Home. Visitation Sunday March 13, 2022 2:00pm until 5:00pm.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tigers forced to forfeit wins
- Jones tapped as Tahlequah superintendent
- UKB eyeing property owned by Elks Lodge
- Many locals blame Biden for inflation, but economists, historians have other ideas
- POLICE BEAT 3-6-22: Man from 'Tahlequah, Arkansas,' crashes vehicle
- Hulbert hires new football coach; HHS plans senior trip to Branson
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 3-8-22: Man arrested after telling woman to hide syringes
- STATE BOUND: Lady Indians punch ticket to state
- Makers of Grover Bishop movie set sights on next film
- CREATIVE CRAFTING: Artisans set up shop at county community building
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.