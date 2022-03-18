developing
Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 32F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 32F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: March 18, 2022 @ 5:30 pm
[mdash] Larry J. Johnson, truck driver, age 75, resident of Tahlequah, passed away March 17, 2022. No services planned at this time.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Benjamin D Nicholson, 50, born September 29th 1971, passed peacefully in his sleep, at home on March 10th 2022. Ben is survived by his parents, Jeff and Shirley Nicholson of Tahlequah, his brother Aaron Nicholson of Tahlequah, his sister Maria Smith of Swifton AR, and his f…
Kenneth Shaddox, age 98, Real Estate Appraiser, resident of Tahlequah, OK; passed away, March 15, 2022 Graveside Service Friday, April 15th, 2022, 2 p.m. at Stilwell City Cemetery
[mdash] J.W. Voyles of Tahlequah passed away on 2-11-2022 at his home. He owned NAPA Auto Parts and Tahlequah Auto Supply store in the 70's. Memorial service: Sat. 03-19-2022, 2 PM Hart Funeral Home. Bro. Bill Holcomb officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.