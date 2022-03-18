Friday, March 18: GOOD MORNING!
Kenneth Shaddox, age 98, Real Estate Appraiser, resident of Tahlequah, OK; passed away, March 15, 2022 Graveside Service Friday, April 15th, 2022, 2 p.m. at Stilwell City Cemetery
[mdash] J.W. Voyles of Tahlequah passed away on 2-11-2022 at his home. He owned NAPA Auto Parts and Tahlequah Auto Supply store in the 70's. Memorial service: Sat. 03-19-2022, 2 PM Hart Funeral Home. Bro. Bill Holcomb officiating.
[mdash] ROBERT "DOUG" MacMILLAN JR - 65 of Claremore. Director of the Office of Disability Concerns. Died March 8th, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK. Memorial service March 21, 2022, Crescent Valley Church, 1:00pm. Inurnment 2:30 pm Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
[mdash] CLAUDETTE ELAINE PARKER - age 78 of Tahlequah, OK. Teacher. Died Monday, March 14, 2022 in Stilwell, OK. Graveside services Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:00pm at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
