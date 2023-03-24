Here's the lineup for the Friday TDP (digital only), which also includes the A&E page:
• Skyler Hammons starts a series on teacher salaries.
• Sara Serrano reports on a new strain of strep.
• Sara also does a "reality check" at the high school.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Watts affecting Delaware and Adair Counties. Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. Illinois River at Chewey affecting Delaware, Cherokee and Adair Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs from Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Access roads east of the Combs Bridge near Eagles Bluff are impassable. Some cabins and parks may begin to flood. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 6.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 14.9 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Watts affecting Delaware and Adair Counties. Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. Illinois River at Chewey affecting Delaware, Cherokee and Adair Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From late tonight to Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler's Bend to near Hanging Rock. Water begins to affect access to Winset Hollow. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water impacts 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Extreme turbulence makes the river unsafe for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 5.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 12.9 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Flint Creek near Kansas affecting Delaware and Cherokee Counties. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Flint Creek near Kansas. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from Fidlers Bend to Chewey Bridge. Permanent campgrounds and farmlands are affected. Turbulence makes the river unsafe for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.7 feet this afternoon. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Bands of heavy rain producing showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon across northeast Oklahoma and gradually spread south and east across northwest Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma tonight into Friday. Widespread 1 to 3 inch rains are expected, with localized 4 to 5 inch amounts possible, which could lead to dangerous flash flooding. Some flooding of main-stem rivers, especially the Illinois river, is also expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
