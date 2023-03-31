Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Additionally, these winds will contribute to dangerous fire weather conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&