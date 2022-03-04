Friday, March 4: GOOD MORNING!
RAYMOND "RAINMAN" PHILPOTT - 58, of Tahlequah. Pole Barn Builder. Died February 28th. Memorial services March 5th, 12:00pm, Reed Culver. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation March 3rd 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm and March 4th 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
[mdash] Lynnette Watson-Jones, 61, of Broken Arrow, passed away on February 25, 2022 in Wichita, KS. Services and visitation were moved to Thursday March 3, 2022. Visitation from 8-12 at Hart, graveside 2 PM at Moody's cemetery.
[mdash] Lynnette Marie Watson-Jones of Broken Arrow passed away on Feb. 25, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. She was laid to rest at Moody's cemetery on March 2, 2022 at 2 PM.
[mdash] BETTY ANN "HANNAH" BREWER - 79 of Tahlequah, OK. Bus Driver. Died, February 27th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral, March 3rd, 2022, 2:00pm, Peggs Community Church. Interment at Peggs Cemetery. Visitation March 2nd, 2022, 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Reed-Culver
[mdash] Fred Amos Haddock, age 85, design engineer, a resident of Park Hill, OK; passed away, February 26, 2022. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 3, 2022, 2 pm, Green Country Funeral Home,
