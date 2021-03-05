Let's get cracking on our weekend TDP, which comes in both print and digital format, and features our Tribal and Business & Farm pages.
• Grant Crawford has his weekly Political Roundup, this time on "spoofing."
• Keri Thornton looks at how the recent winter storms will affect utility rates.
• Sheri Gourd has a feature on spring fashions.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.