We're working on your weekend TDP for you – and it will have the weekly Business & Farm pages, plus these stories and more:
• Grant Crawford has a story on the Penguin Project.
• Grant also offers his weekly Political Roundup on the issues of the moment.
• Keri Thornton takes a look at infectious disease protocols at our local jails.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.