Friday, March 6: GOOD AFTERNOON!
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
JUNCTION CITY [mdash] age 35. Former 92 Alpha Logistics. Died Thursday, February 27th, 2020 in Junction City, KS. Memorial Services Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Caney Community Center in Welling, OK.
HULBERT[mdash] NAME: Joe Benge AGE: 83 TOWN: Hulbert OCCUPATION: Locke and Dam Operator DIED: March 2, 2020 SERVICES: Saturday 10:00 am Green Country Funeral Home Chapel
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Gary Keys AGE: 64 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Water District Manager DIED: March 3, 2020 SERVICES: 2:00 pm Thursday March 10, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Jaedan Doris Paul AGE: 19 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Caretaker DIED: February 29, 2020 SERVICES: Rosary 7:00 PM March 6, 2020 Green Country Funeral Home
PEGGS [mdash] age 59. Donut Shop Owner. Died February 29th. Services March 5th, 10:00 AM Fort Gibson First Freewill Baptist Church. Interment Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation March 4th, 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Candidate's wife energizes crowd at local rally
- Agencies searching for man in Illinois River
- Herrington 'flabbergasted' by statue of her
- Crews find body of drowning victim
- Teacher back from China after virus outbreak
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 3-1-20: Couple caught smoking dope in parking lot
- Pair charged after fleeing from police
- Officials identify drowning victim
- Search for drowning victim called off for night
- Man injured in crash near Kansas, OK
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.