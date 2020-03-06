Check out what we've got planned for the weekend TDP, in addition to our Business & Farm pages:
• Grant Crawford analyzes Super Tuesday results for his Political Roundup.
• Grant also has a feature on the ICTC Practical Nursing program.
• Sheri Gourd drops by the Hunter's Home exhibit focusing on women of the era.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!

Tags

Recommended for you