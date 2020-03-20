As you are aware, COVID-19 issues are dominating the news everywhere, including here. There's not much going on in the A&E sector, but we're working on a number of stories for you, including these:
• Keri's story on some of what area restaurants are doing is already available on our website, and we'll update that as necessary.
• Keri is also working on stories about city hall protocols, plus post offices and other types of deliveries.
• Grant Crawford is finding out about self-service businesses like laundromats and car washes, as well as banks and credit unions.
• Sheri Gourd does have a lighter piece on the Hulbert Arts & Crafts Club (and we're trying to make sure you have some positive stuff), plus she'll find out about liquor stores, smoke shops and dispensaries.
