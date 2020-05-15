Well, the weather has scrapped some of our plans for the weekend TDP, which comes in both print and e-edition. The Sequoyah parade for 2020 grads has been delayed until Monday; we don't know yet about Hulbert's, but we plan to cover it if it happens. We will have video, too. In addition to other exclusive features in our e-edition, we've been experimenting with a button on stories that are accompanied by videos. Go to today's front page and you'll see what we mean; it takes you straight to the video. So now, here's what we think we'll have for the paper, which features Jennifer Zehnder as our Quick 5 profile.
• Grant Crawford will have his usual political roundup, this time asking about the 35 percent pay raises scheduled for Oklahoma legislators.
• Sheri Gourd looks as a mysterious childhood disease accompanying COVID-19 in some areas.
• Keri Thornton will have a little piece on the weather.
Have a safe and dry weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!
