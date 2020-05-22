Looks like the weather won't be too good this weekend. But we'll have some stuff for you to read in the weekend TDP – which is both print and e-edition – while you're waiting for the rain to let up. It includes our Business & Farm page, some Tribal stuff, and these stories from our staff:
• Grant Crawford will tell you about some carvings being done by the monks at Clear Creek Monastery.
• Sheri Gourd explains another Tidy Up Tenkiller delay.
• Keri Thornton checks in with Hulbert to see how they're weathering the pandemic.
Have a safe weekend, honor our fallen, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!
