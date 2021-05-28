Here's a look at our weekend TDP, which will feature our Tribal and Business & Farm pages, plus stories from our writers:

• Keri Thornton drops by Beanstack Day at the Hulbert library.

• Grant Crawford explains why Cherokee Nation wants all new employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

• Betty checks out a second virtual book seminar at the Tahlequah library.

Have a safe and relaxing Memorial Day weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!

Tags

Trending Video