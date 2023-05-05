Our weekend TDP, both print in digital, features Tribal and Business & Farm news, plus these stories from our writers:
• Sara Serrano checks out an event at the Thompson House.
• Sara also wraps up the Cherokee chief candidate debate series.
• Skyler Hammons starts a series on the state's School Report Cards.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.