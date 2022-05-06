Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs from near Fidler's Bend to near Hanging Rock. Farmlands and permanent campgrounds are affected. Several cabins in the Fidler's Bend area may be flooded. Livestock is threatened. Access roads near the river are cut off. Roads near Hanging Rock are impacted. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&