[mdash] age 58 of Tahlequah, OK. Sanitation Technician. Died November 15th in Tulsa, OK. Services November 18th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation November 17th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Reverend Glen Rowan, age 70 of Hulbert, transitioned on November 15, 2021. Funeral service is November 19, 2021, 10:00 am, First Baptist Church Hulbert. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] age 82 of Welling, OK. English Teacher. Died Sunday, November 7th, 2021 in Welling, OK. Graveside services Monday, November 15th, 2021 at 2:00pm at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
[mdash] 63 of Park Hill, OK. Laborer. Died November 7th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services were Friday, November 12th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial was at Cedar Tree Cemetery.
[mdash] age 88 of Park Hill, OK. LPN. Died November 7th in Park Hill, OK. November 12th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation November 10th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
- CRIME REWIND: Officials say Girl Scout murder case unsolved
- The Frontier: Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for death row prisoner Julius Jones
- Two ex-Oklahoma officers convicted of murder in stun gun death
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 11-14-21: Man flees twice from deputies, drops rifle second time
- Man admits using parents' credit to support heroin habit
- Bin store, food options among new business offerings
- Tribe raises wages, eyes other benefits
- New Grand View Band director ready to perform
- Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones' life
- Woman arrested after car crashes into house
