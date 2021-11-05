Our weekend TDP, both print and digital, usually offers a Tribal and Business & Farm page, and we have these stories and more for you:
• In light of the shooting that killed a woman on the set of a movie, Keri Thornton talks to Tahlequah Community Playhouse movies and law enforcement officers about "blanks," and whether they're safe.
• Grant Crawford drops by Western Hills for Western Swing Weekend.
• Brian King has a piece on social media policies for companies and institutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.