Friday, Nov. 5: GOOD MORNING!
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Mildred Patricia Fain Loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and special friend to many. Mildred was born September 7, 1937, in Cleves, Ohio to Eli and Hattie Mae Acra. She passed from this life November 1, 2021, peacefully at her home. She graduated from Tahlequah High School C…
James Russell Nicholas, "JR", 28 year old tree clearing service foreman of Hulbert transitioned October 31, 2021. Funeral services, Thursday November 4, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home, 10:00 am. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
NAME: Norman J. Sauke, 86 year old retired carpenter of Park Hill, Oklahoma transitioned on October 31, 2021, No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] NAME: Sandra Matson, 62 year old Health Aide of Davis, Oklahoma transitioned on October 31, 2021. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] NAME: Robert Houston Ericksten, 84 year old VP Oil and Gas Industry, transitioned, October 30, 2021. Graverside service November 4, 2021, Memorial Park Tulsa, 2:00 pm. Online condolences may left at tahlequahfuneral.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Local doctor formally charged with murder
- Weeky Witness 11-4-21: Jesus is coming for his bride
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 10-31-21: Woman claims assault, tells deputies not to investigate
- Reputations of some notorious area outlaws now see rehabilitation
- Reasor’s joins Texas-based grocer Brookshire Grocery Company, store operations will be uninterrupted during transition
- Poll: 1 in 5 Oklahoma teachers planning to leave profession
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 11-3-21: Homeowner finds unknown man asleep in bedroom
- Three more COVID deaths in Cherokee Co.; children eligible for vaccine
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 11-2-21: County residents detain man caught burglarizing
- DAILY LOG: 10-31-21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.