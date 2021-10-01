Let's look at our weekend TDP, which offers our Tribal and Business & Farm pages, plus these stories and more from our news staff:
• Keri Thornton takes a look at new patrol vehicles.
• Brian King has a piece on an earring class at the library.
• Grant Crawford has an update on NSU Continuing Education classes.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum! 

