...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR MUCH OF EASTERN
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...In Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Washington,
Madison, Crawford, Franklin, and Sebastian counties. In
Oklahoma, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Pawnee,
Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee,
Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee, McIntosh, and Sequoyah
counties.
In Oklahoma, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Pawnee,
Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee,
Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee, McIntosh, and Sequoyah
counties.
* WIND...West to west-southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon values 15 to 25 percent.
* TEMPERATURE...Low to mid 80s.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather
conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours,
favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary
weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and
warmer temperatures.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.