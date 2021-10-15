Friday, Oct. 15: GOOD EVENING!
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] age 48 of Tulsa, OK. Homemaker. Died October 12th in Tulsa. Funeral services October 18th at 2:00pm at Little Rock Baptist Church in Locust Grove. Visitation prior to services at 10:30am. Burial at Little Rock Cemetery.
NAME: Robert Carpenter 52 year old Account Manager of Arkansas transitioned on October 7, 2021. Funeral services 10:00 AM, Saturday October 16, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
Tahlequah - Vernon Clay Buckner 83 year old, NSU maintenance worker transitioned October 11, 2021. Graveside service 1:30 pm, Tuesday October 19, 2021, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
[mdash] 75, Homemaker, passed Saturday, 10/09/2021.Visitation: 5PM-7PM Tuesday, 10/12/2021 at Funeral Home. Services: 11AM Thursday, 10/14/2021 Greenleaf Cemetery, Tahlequah. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Cherokee Nation doctor charged with murder; vigil for victim slated
- Man killed in stolen vehicle after police pursuit
- Severe weather growing threat in Oklahoma
- Alleged killer had history of domestic violence
- SQUEEZE PLAY: Notorious bar on land now part of Norris Park remembered for peace, love, beer, raids – and maybe 'the mob'
- TPS patrons call for board member resignation
- With investment from governor, Adair County business to create jobs, expand operations
- FOR MORIA, WITH LOVE: Candlelight vigil at Norris Park honors nurse who was murdered this week
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 10-10-21: Suspect ditches vehicle, flees from deputies
- POLICE BEAT 10-15-21: Man found naked in laundromat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.