Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR EASTERN OKLAHOMA. * AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Pushmataha, Choctaw, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer, and Le Flore counties. * WIND...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon values 15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURE...Mid 80s to near 90. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. &&