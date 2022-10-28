Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 28, 2022 @ 12:57 am
The Friday TDP, which is digital only, and has our A&E page:
• Keri Gordon has an update on drug takebacks.
• SKyler Hammons has some spooky tales to tell.
• Sara Serrano takes a look at fall beverages.
