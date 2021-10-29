Our weekend TDP is in both print and digital format, and features our Tribal and Business & Farm pages. We also expect these stories from our staff writers:
• Keri Thornton drops by the trick-or-treat events planned by the city and county.
• Brian King has a feature on home winterization.
• Grant Crawford attends a Cherokee Nation press briefing on McGirt.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum.

Tags

Trending Video