Here's a taste of our weekend TDP lineup, both print and digital, and including our Tribal and Business & Farm pages.
• It's Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and Keri Thornton has some ideas for you.
• Keri also begins a series on Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
• Brian King looks into favorite Halloween treats.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!

Tags

Trending Video