[mdash] age 25 of Tahlequah, OK. Starbuck Barista. Died October 5th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services October 11th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation October 10th from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 72 of Tahlequah, OK. Cherokee Nation Certification Clerk. Died October 6th, 2021 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services October 14th, 2021 at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation October 13th, 2021 from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] NAME: Nghia Trang 65 year old Manicurist from Tahlequah Manicurist transitioned October 5, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am Saturday October 9, 2021, St Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church Tulsa. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
[mdash] NAME: Ri Le 65 year old Homemaker of Tahlequah transitioned October 6, 2021. Mass 10:00 am Saturday October 9, 2021, St Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church Tulsa. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
[mdash] NAME: William Lonnie Dobson 74 year old upkeep and maintenance mechanic of Hulbert transitioned October 6, 2021. Graveside service, 10:00 AM Monday October 11, 2021, Hulbert City Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at tahldequahfuneral.com
