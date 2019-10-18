Here's a look at our weekend TDP, which includes our Business & Farm pages, and a couple of ladies who are part of our Women in Business series. And, Leslie Moyer is our Quick 5 feature this week.
• Keri Thornton talks to the mayor, and with reader comments, looks at some options for city finances.
• Grant Crawford has his political roundup.
• Renee Fite drops by a chili cookoff.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.