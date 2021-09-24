Friday, Sept. 24: GOOD MORNING!
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Billy Gayle Shankle age 76 passed away at his home in Ozark, Arkansas Tuesday, September 21, 2021, he was born June 5, 1945 in Wagoner, Oklahoma to W.B. "Bill" and Wilma L. Simpson Shankle.
Gladys Ann Barnett of Welling passed on Sep. 17, 2021, in Muskogee. Visitation will be Wednesday Sep. 22, 2021, 8 am 12 PM at Hart Funeral Home. Graveside, Wednesday Sep 22, 2 PM, Tahlequah City Cemetery Pavilion.
[mdash] age 42. Assembly Worker. Died September 16th . Services September 24th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Ross Cemetery in Tahlequah. Visitation September 23rd from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] age 58. Purchasing Coordinator. Died September 15th. Services September 24th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at 4-Mile Branch Cemetery in Fort Gibson. Visitation September 23rd from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 9-22-21: Man turns himself in for pushing woman down stairs
- POLICE BEAT 9-21-21: Woman placed in restraint chair after arrest
- POLICE BEAT 9-22-21: Driver taken to jail after nearly backing into patrol unit
- Audit says cancer center city OK'd was sold to St. Francis for $1.7M
- POLICE BEAT 9-19-21: Intoxication leads to three separate arrests
- Former substitute, coach suing TPS
- CRIME REWIND: 'Daisy Doe' case still has loose ends
- Keys rolls past Sequoyah, 47-0
- BACK ON TOP: Tigers close non-district play with 42-13 rout of Sallisaw
- Sheriff says he won't mandate vaccine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.