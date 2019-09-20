The weekend TDP will offer our usual Business & Farm page, and Deana Franke is our Quick 5 feature this week. Also, you can expect these stories from our staff:
• Betty Ridge is covering the Five Tribes Ancestry Conference for us, and she'll kick it off with a piece Sunday.
• Grant Crawford will continue our coverage of Medicine Stone.
• Sheri Gourd will drop by the UKB Hair cultural center as a group studies the building for a possible model.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress tomorrow at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!
