It's Friday!! The newsroom is busy getting the weekend edition together. Along with Business & Farm and Living pages, we'll cover these topics and more:
• Grant Crawford has his Political Roundup.
• Grant also checks out locals participating in #FridaysForFuture.
• Sheri Gourd will head out to the Illinois River Jam.
• Carol Choate is this week's Quick 5.
Have a safe homecoming weekend! Join us at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum on www.facebook.com/tdpress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.